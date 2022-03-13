The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Whitney Houston poured her heart out when she re-created Dolly Parton’s timeless classic “I Will Always Love You” in 1997. Last year, rapper Lil Nas X attempted to land the high pitch cadences of the country singer’s hit “Jolene.” Now, Parton says she would love to hear a rendition of her 1974 classic sung by none other than Queen B herself, Beyoncé.

This week, the 76-year-old revealed the particular tidbit during an interview on “The Daily Show.”

“I think she’s fantastic and beautiful, and I love her music,” Parton told the show’s host Trevor Noah.

“I would just love to hear ‘Jolene’ done in just a big way, kind of like how Whitney [Houston] did my ‘I Will Always Love You,’ just someone that can take my little songs and make them like powerhouses,” she continued. “That would be a marvelous day in my life if she ever does do ‘Jolene.’”

Noah asked the country music icon if Beyoncé was aware of her request, to which she replied:

“I don’t know if she’s even got the message, but wouldn’t that be killer?”

Now, Beyoncé would be an incredible candidate to take on one of Parton’s hits, and she has shown off her country music chops in the past. Remember in 2016 when she joined The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks) on stage to perform “Daddy Lessons”?

Queen Bey joined Sugarland at the 2007 American Music Awards for a country-inspired rendition of her smash hit “Irreplaceable.”

‘Wouldn’t That Be Killer?’: Dolly Parton Wants Beyoncé To Cover Her 1974 Hit ‘Jolene’ was originally published on newsone.com