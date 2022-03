The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Baton Rouge rapper and internet influencer NBA Young Boy may have more kid in him than you thought. Press play and peep the shenannigans going on on a day to day

experience while being around Young Boy. Rule number one after watching this video, don’t go to sleep before NBA Young Boy.

Follow P-skillz on all social media @PskillzFlo

Also On 97.9 The Beat: