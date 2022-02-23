Olympian Sha’Carri Richardson Takes Dallas To Teen Vogue

“That Girl” is steady proving she’s here to stay with her down south flavor and bold style gracing the pages of Teen Vogue! Although the athlete is now 21-years-old, she rose to fame as a teen athlete two years ago winning the women’s 100-meter at the 2020 United States Olympic trials! Sha’Carri, who is an alumni of Carter High School, has gone through hell and back to make it this far in her career and continues to push the status quo about what it means to be a professional athlete as a black woman.

Inside her feature with Teen Vogue, she details what it means to “run her own race” and why it’s so important to speak up and ask questions when something isn’t right. She also spoke on loyalty and how quickly the media/public will “flip” on black women when its most convenient. What WAS right, was her glam squad (Hair, Makeup, and Stylist) being all black! Plus if these photographs weren’t enough, check out this super fun behind the scenes video of candid shots in between her photoshoot.

