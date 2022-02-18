Does Will Smith Approve The New Series Bel Air

CLOSE
Morgan Cooper has caught Will Smith’s attention with trailer. Who would ever believe that your wildest imagination can come to life. Press play to see why Bel Air was Will’s true
destination of a second chance. Black excellence meets, real life common day drama with a bit of Hip Hop. Fast forward to Will Smith and his production company WestBrook studios
executive producing this new drama streaming only on Peacock.
P-skillz (@PskillzFl0)
