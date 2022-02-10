Community Site
(Listen) She Represents – Interior Designer And Lawyer Chalon Clark

Jazze Maxie interviews Chalon Clark an award winning Attorney and Partner at Husch Blackwell, LLP and owner of her own Interior Design business Your Design Redefined. She talks about how she became an award winning lawyer and why she started her interior design business. Chalon’s specializes in creating unique spaces and coined the term “modern funk.” She is also a mother and wife to 3 beautiful children.

Please listen to the interview below:

For more information about Chalon’s business please visit http://yourdesignredefined.com/

