Do You Know The Story Of Ruby Bridges

During the month of Black History the story of Ruby Bridges is a mandatory lesson of life to know about. Born in one place and moved for a better education opportunity  & upbringing in another is well known common . Ruby Bridges at age six changed the game for her future fellow African American children. Being escorted to school during the middle of protest , while having racist words and signs aimed at you can be quite stressful. Press play for the full break down of her journey to help integrate schools in the south.

