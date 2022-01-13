Young Dolph’s Soul Mate Breaks Her Silence During Interview

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Young Dolph‘s legacy is still living on even harder as this year 2022 kicks off. His first lady , & better half Mia Jaye speaks on the family and future of the Dolph’s

personal life’s direction. Press play to find out her two favorite songs of the Memphis legend himself. Mia also shares her inside pitch for future families who may go

through similar deaths, or hardships.

