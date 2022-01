The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Welp Mr. Pop out at ya party aka Polo G, is making noise and the profits are popping up one week at a time. Press play to peep Polo G’s latest big boy purchase.He now joins the MayBach membership club. Luxury on steroids, Take a look at what $300 thousand plus can get you in 2022.

P-skillz ( Go Follow @PskillzFlo now on all social media)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: