The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Lil Duval waste zero amounts of time when it comes to Michael Blackson recent outfit choice. Press play for the moment the door open and the jokes began. The Fashion police detective of 2022 is officially calling out all no-no’s. Animal print or not Lil Duval plays no games . 2021 has snuck into 2022 according to Michael.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: