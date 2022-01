The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Welp Plies may be on to something here. Press play for a true break down of why you shouldn’t still have your Christmas decorations up . After, close thought it seems like the Florida native is on to a good point. Lets discuss this now on The Flight Zone call Pskillz 844-787-1979.

P-skillz (Follow on Instagram & twitter @Pskillzflo)

#TheFlightZone here everyday from 3 to 7pm

Also On 97.9 The Beat: