DFW
HomeDFW

Wild’ N Out Comes Is Headed To The DFW

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Everyone has there own favorite memories of the hit tv show Wild N Out. If its not the improve jokes, it could be the trending and comical games played on the set. From Pick up n Kill it, to Wildstyle, even R& Beef one finds time to watch and enjoy the laughs via the tv screen. However the Wild N Out cast will be touching down here in the DFW In June at the  Dos Equis Pavilion. Tune or stream in to your pilot Pskillz tomorrow for your chance to win in for free at 4:20.

DFW , nick cannon , Wild N Out

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
Nas and Erykah Badu perform at State farm arena
46 photos
Videos
Close