Shooting in Garland Leaves Three Teens Dead, One Injured

Garland Police Department have taken a 14-year-old into custody Monday evening after reviewing video surveillance footage of a shooting at a Texaco in the 700 block of West Walnut Street.

The incident that  left 3 dead and 1 injured occurred Sunday night when officers received a call around 7:30 PM. The deceased victims have been identified as Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyala, 16, and Rafael Garcia, 17. Gonzalez, the 14-year-old victim is said to have been at the wrong place and the wrong time, as he was just there to purchase a few snacks. The injured victim, who was just 15, had only been working at the convenience store for a week. See video below.

Police are still looking for the whereabouts of the white Dodge Ram 4-door pickup truck seen in the video, as well as the driver. The unidentified man was also seen walking into the corner store a little before the shooting occurred. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department.

 

