One of the culture’s original influencers is again celebrating his motherland. Bobbito Garcia has released a digital sneaker NFT in honor of Puerto Rico’s flag.

As spotted on Hype Beast the DJ and sneaker aficionado is entering the world of non-fungible tokens. This week he announced that he is teaming up with designer/director Omar Acosta to launch a set of digital sneaker NFT’s. The 3D animated feet pieces celebrate the 126th Anniversary of Puerto Rico’s flag (12/22/21). Four editions feature art/photos/design by the collaborators. The 5th includes pages from award-winning creator Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez’ La Borinqueña comic, with net profits given to Afro-Boricua grassroots programs in PR via the non-profit La Borinqueña grants program.

Kool Bob Love expressed his enthusiasm in a formal press release. “My Nike, adidas, and Puma collabs all sold out but creating digital sneakers is next level” he said. “Plus, I’m designing with my boy Omar Acosta who has produced projects for Mercedes Benz, Louis Vuitton, Wu-Tang, etc. We’re both Boricua, so naturally we wanted to pay homage to our flag’s anniversary with our debut. This is where sneakers, art, design, technology, culture and indie spirit all collide.” He went on to detail the point of difference on one of the releases in an Instagram post. “One of the quintet features pages from @laborinquenacomics created by my brother @mredgardonyc and proceeds will benefit Afro Boricua grassroots organizations via his La Borinqueña Grants Program.”

You can buy the any of the five ARO1 Boriken sneakers here. The sale ends June 15, 2022.

Photo: Bobbito x Omar Acosta

Bobbito Garcia Releases Digital Sneaker NFT In Honor Of Puerto Rican Flag Anniversary was originally published on hiphopwired.com

