Soulja Boy Is Heated After A Tree Falls On His Baby

Yikes !!! Soulja Boy aka Big Draco isn’t too happy after having one of his whips crushed by a tree. Press play and peep the views via Draco’s Tik Tok. Unfortunately his

Bentley, suffered the fall from the tree landing. However if you keep watching the video, it appears that Soulja still has the juice when it comes to the dance moves. With

the cash flex it doesn’t appear that he’s tooo much worried about the tree. Maybe the dance moves was to show that he has insurance on his baby .

