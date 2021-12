The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Leave it up to the West Coast Cali rapper Roddy Rich to roll out a new promo idea to push his new album “Live Life Fast “. According to the video he’ll be sending this

white Rolls Royce across the country from coast to coast giving a lucky fan, the opportunity to preview the new album on the spot. Kicking off in New York . Press play for

more details.

