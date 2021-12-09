Soulja Boy Is Back WIth Potential Facts

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Here we go again ! Soulja Boy aka Big Draco is back for another round of rants. Although he may have a slight point and purpose on this one. When it comes to introducing the internet, primarily Youtube, he has a reasonable argument. Press play and listen to actual hurt, and anger in his voice. Ya Pilot P-skillz doesn’t know what sparked this topic, however Big Draco seems passionate about his accomplishments.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: