Erykah Badu Has a New Boo and He’s 27!

Erykah Badu, 50, has a new boo and he’s 27-year-old JaRon Adkison or JaRon The Secret, as he’s known as in the music world. He definitely was a secret until Erykah went Instagram official with him on Saturday (December 4). What we know so far is that he’s a musician from Dallas and according to the flood of pictures Ms. Badu posted, they two are head over the heels in love! Last spring the pair collaborated on Focus Music playlist for meditation app Headspace.

According to Essence, Erykah and JaRon were together during Barack Obama’s 60th birthday celebration in Martha’s Vineyard earlier this year, but some pictures of them go back to 2018. One of the posts Erykah posted was of the two wearing unique silicon rings, this has prompted many to wonder if wedding bells are in the future for Ms. Badu. Either way I love seeing her in love and happy! Congrats to Erykah and JaRon!

Source: Essence.com

