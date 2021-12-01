RiRi Just Stepped In Her National Hero Bag

Rihanna has MANY names like award winning singer/songwriter, actress, model, cosmetic line founder, lingerie creator, philanthropist, and NOW you can call her the Official National Hero of Barbados! News comes just as Barbados became a republic yesterday, claiming independence 300 years after being colonized by Britain. See the Good Girl Gone Bad being sworn in below.

In her speech at the National Honors ceremony, she mentioned that out of all the awards she had ever received-nothing came close to the feeling of winning in the place she calls home.

That’s what putting in work, work, work, work, work, gets you! You go girl! With her home countries new found liberation, they politely removed Queen Elizabeth from her reign and appointed the new President Sandra Mason to office. In the Queen’s absence, Prince Charles shared his presence to send congratulations while also acknowledging the hundreds of years of of slavery and turmoil of Bajans.

Sending love and light to the Barbados on their independence!

