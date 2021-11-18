Radio One Exclusives
Young Dolph Murder: Photos Of 2 Suspected Shooters Confirmed By Police

The fatal shooting sent shockwaves throughout the rap community

Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

As fans, music peers and those closest to slain rapper Young Dolph come to grips with his grisly death, authorities are searching for answers. The Nov. 17 murder sent shockwaves throughout the Hip-Hop community in addition to the streets of Memphis, the rapper’s hometown that has seen its fair share of gun violence.

While no official murder charges have been filed, police have confirmed that a photo of two gunmen are indeed the persons responsible for killing Dolph.

Per Fox 13 Memphis, law enforcement confirmed that Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was the victim of a shooting that occurred at the Makeda’s Butter Cookies shop in Memphis. Maurice Hill, who owns the shop, told his staff that Dolph walked in to buy cookies when someone drove and shot him around 1 p.m. local time As photos of the crime scene started hitting the Internet, some noted that they could see Dolph’s vehicle in the parking lot.

“This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence,” read a statement by The Memphis Police Department.

“The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Young Dolph Murder: Photos Of 2 Suspected Shooters Confirmed By Police  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

