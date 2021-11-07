Travis Scott Devastated About Astroworld Deaths

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

As you may have heard Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival took a tragic turn on Friday (November 5th) after concertgoers started pushing toward the stage when the “Antidote” rapper took to the stage around 9pm. Many say the crowd was so forceful that people were trapped in the crowd, with some of them loosing their footing and falling to the ground. There are reports that people were trampled as others begged for help from concert staff. 8 people were confirmed dead and multiple others injured.

While Houston officials and authorities are still trying the sort out the incidents that took place leading up to the eight deaths, according to TMZ, Travis is distraught and has been said to have been crying since it happened and is an emotional wreck. The victims range in age from 14 to 27-years-old.

Officials have confirmed that a security guard was pricked by a needle that made him go unconscious, he was administered Narcan and was saved. Police are still investigating this narrative.

Roddy Rich made a statement saying he would be donating all his profits from the show to the families of the victims. Kanye West dedicated his Sunday morning service to the Astroworld victims, See Kanye’s Sunday Service message HERE and Kylie Jenner has also spoke out, sharing a message on her Instagram, “Travis and I are broken and devastated My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured, or affected in any way by yesterday’s events.”

There are several questions that are surrounding what happened at Astroworld, Why didn’t anyone stop the show when it was evident that there were issues in the crowd? If there wasn’t enough security to maintain crowd control, why was the event permitted? We will keep you posted with more information on the tragedy at Astroworld as they become available.

Click HERE for Travis Scott statement.

Source: TMZ.com

