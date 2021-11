The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Drake got the coolest piece of ice – LITERALLY! Drake’s new chain is made up of the most popular emojis like the pregnant woman, like the ones on his Certified Lover Boy album cover, the broken heart, moneybag, skull and of course the owl for his OVO label and strangely the eggplant was also featured. Check out Drake’s new piece here

