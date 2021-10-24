Drake Had A Cartel-Themed Birthday Party & Here’s Who Showed Up

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Drake brought in his 35th birthday in a big way! The “Chico Amante” translated, “Lover Boy” had a cartel themed birthday party held at Goya Sound Studio in Los Angeles and all the big guns came out. Future, YG, French Montana, Offset, Jack Harlow, Kawhi Leonard, and Larsa Pippen all stepped out for Drake’s big night.

Drake dressed up as a cowboy kingpin complete with cowboy hat and fringe everywhere. Check out the pictures here.

Now that Drake has set off Scorpio SZN, I’m going to have to step up my game. My birthday is November 18th (Yes, like Drake’s song) Hit me up @officialkikij with birthday ideas.

Source: TMZ.com

