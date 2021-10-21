Coi Leray Goes Viral With Justin Bieber In His The Hood

CLOSE
The No More Parties artist is back like never before. Coi Leray is on a mission to blaze and amazed her tik tok core fans. Peep Justin Bieber getting jiggy with the new challenge that Coi is pushing. This new single “Twin Nem ” has a heavy presence on social media with the drop down low effect. Check it out for yourself then, tune into The Flight Zone wIth P-skillz for the whole song.
P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)
