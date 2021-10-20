Kelly Rowland Humbly Reminds Everyone She Is Still THAT GIRL

Miss Kisses Down Low has been shaking the internet streets up lately just by being herself! Kelly Rowland, 1/3 of the iconic Destiny’s Child is living good and feeling better especially after the release of her album earlier this year called “K”. However, fans got to see the brown skin goddess singing to another melody recently on her IG live- “Heartbreak Anniversary” by Giveon; and now they want a remix! In the short clip, Kelly is seen applying makeup and casually-yet perfectly-harmonizes with the song. See below!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A- 3P, Saturdays 1P 4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack, Follow me on Twitter @yojazziblack

Also On 97.9 The Beat: