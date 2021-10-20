Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kelly Rowland Humbly Reminds Everyone She Is Still THAT GIRL

Miss Kisses Down Low has been shaking the internet streets up lately just by being herself! Kelly Rowland, 1/3 of the iconic Destiny’s Child is living good and feeling better especially after the release of her album earlier this year called “K”.  However, fans got to see the brown skin goddess singing to another melody recently on her IG live- “Heartbreak Anniversary” by Giveon; and now they want a remix! In the short clip, Kelly is seen applying makeup and casually-yet perfectly-harmonizes with the song. See below!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A- 3P, Saturdays 1P 4P  | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack, Follow me on Twitter @yojazziblack

Giveon , Heartbreak Anniversary , ig live , Instagram , jazzi black , kelly rowland , Kickback Jazzi Black , remix , viral

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
Nas and Erykah Badu perform at State farm arena
46 photos
Videos
Close