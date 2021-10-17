New Week, New Music For Your Playlist!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

I love adding new music to my various playlists, whether it be working out, cleaning the house or just some low vibes while I’m working I love discovering new artists and sounds. So to get your week started here are some of my favorite picks to add to your playlist.

“Love You More” – Young Thug

“Ex For A Reason – Summer Walker ft. City Girls

“Control” – Derrick Milano ft. Ty Dolla $ign

“Bad Dream” – BeMyFiasco

Hit me up on my socials and let me know what your favorite new joints are @officialkikij

