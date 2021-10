The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Welp it sounds like Blac Chyna is beyond irritated in the above clip. The new world norm as it pertains to covid testing. Parental advisory is suggested. The rant sounds like

she does care about the health, and mental stability of humans. Go get tested would be the most important line of the rare and random video.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: