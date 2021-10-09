Irving Texas Went Viral With 3 Strangers Only

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Who remembers that time when Irving Texas got put on the map and got A Jimmy Kimmel segment. Three random strangers came together in pure improv to create

a special moment of the art called music. Press play for the full break down on how these three men from 3 different backgrounds of life ended up at the right place right time. Jesse Rya is the

street guitarist on the scene. This is yes a situation, but it also shows the power, and importance of collaboration efforts among artist in the DFW area. Unity turns heads and connects dots.

