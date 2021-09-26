T.I. Calls Out 50 Cent At Star-Studded “BMF’ Premiere

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

As the stars came out for the premiere of 50 Cent’s “BMF” premiere, the conversation about “Verzuz” continued, after T.I. performed at the premiere he called out 50 for a battle, “50 I’m waiting on you!” T.I. has repeatedly called out 50 for a “Verzuz” battle since last July when he posted a video on Instagram which he captioned, “Pull up and catch this Trap Muzik fade big fella…. @50cent.”

The “Rubberband Man” took it personally when Diddy said the only person that could battle him would be Dr. Dre. T.I. posted a video on Instagram calling out the Bad Boy mogul for saying Jermaine Dupri wasn’t on his level.

Do you think T.I. and 50 Cent would be a good “Verzuz” battle? If not 50, who should T.I. do a “Verzuz” with? Hit me up on my social media and let me know who you think T.I. or 50 Cent should battle.

Source : Allhiphop.com

