Fat Joe Wants The Smoke in VERZUZ Battle Against Ja Rule

One great idea the pandemic birthed was the VERZUZ battle between two legendary artists in the Hip-Hop/R&B world! Tonight it goes down with Ja Rule VERZUZ Fat Joe, and I’m betting ALL MY MONEY on Ja Rule! Let’s hop he pops off his set with his first hit “Holla Holla”, maybe a little “Clap Back” to fulfill our nostalgic needs, leading into some Ashanti features like “Mesmerize!”

Not sleep on Fat Joe though! The Bronx native brought us some jams like “What’s Luv”, entered into the millennium and kept bringing vibes like “Money Showers”, and of course the night won’t be complete without his biggest hit single “Lean Back”!

See you tonight on IG Live everybody!

