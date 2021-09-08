Soulja Boy Does It Again

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Enough is enough according to the strong arm flex that Mr. Crank Dat is doing aka Soulja Boy. Back at it again with the internet slam dunk, the “I’m first award” . Soulja Boy has been on a roll the last 4 months with being the trend setter starter. Press play to see the latest “I’m The First Rapper With” episode. Looks like the NBA2k22 staff personally delivered Soulja’s very own game months early and for free to the Draco mansion.

