Scientists Predict Coronavirus Is Here To Stay

Seems like we went to sleep and woke up and the world was a totally different place. Now scientists are predicting that this nightmare won’t ever end.

In a matter of almost two years we’ve gone from an epidimic, to a pandemic, and most recently researchers think it could escalate into an endemic. Not sure what that is? No problem, we’ll explain everything thanks to Intermountain Healthcare

AN EPIDEMIC is a disease that affects a large number of people within a community, population, or region. (It started in China)

A PANDEMIC is an epidemic that’s spread over multiple countries or continents. (Next it spread across the world)

ENDEMIC is something that belongs to a particular people or country. (Now COVID is specifically affecting the US forever)

So what does this all mean? COVID-19 will be treated like any other disease that became an endemic; IE: chicken pox or influenza. Check out the study below to see data on what this means for humanity moving forward.

You can also check out this timeline of COVID-19 to track progress on the virus.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow @jazziblack on IG, Follow @yojazziblack on Twitter

