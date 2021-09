The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Check out the Pink Princess Nicki Minaj have a rare mommy moment on cam. Check out Camden sharing some of his first words, with the world. Nicki’s reaction is priceless,

as well as surprising. The Barbs are going crazy as we finally get vids and footage of the young super star.

