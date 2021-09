The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Welp we thought it was over a couple days ago, after the screen shot blast and tweet towards Kanye. Getting his verse cut off the Donda album may have been not a good idea.

But according to Soulja Boy‘s instagram live rant we’ve learned some back ground details. Perhaps Soulja has a reason maybe to be as mad. Press play for the context of the situation.

