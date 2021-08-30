Da Baby Is Back Outside At The Boosie Bash

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The live show killer is in the building and outside at the same time. Watch as Da Baby goes in the crowd and even deeper , just to show the real authentic , love he has for his fans. Boosie boo has been teasing fans for the last several months about this years 2021 Boosie Bash. Mooski. Da Baby, HD4 President were only a few names to watch for. Da Baby brought his A game, and energy for the concert goers, who came for a good time. After getting at least 3 shows canceled recently Da Baby looks like he hasn’t loss his Mic rocking skills .

