Da Baby Is Back Outside At The Boosie Bash

CLOSE
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The live show killer is in the building and outside at the same time. Watch as Da Baby goes in the crowd and even deeper , just to show the real authentic , love he has for his fans. Boosie boo has been teasing fans for the last several months about this years 2021 Boosie Bash. Mooski. Da Baby, HD4 President were only a few names to watch for. Da Baby brought his A game, and energy for the concert goers, who came for a good time. After getting at least 3 shows canceled recently Da Baby looks like he hasn’t loss his Mic rocking skills .
Also On 97.9 The Beat: