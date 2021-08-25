Rare Da Baby Freestyles Over Whole Lotta Money Beat (Explicit Content)

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Welp maybe the close is clear for Da Baby to get back outside, after last months internet hate blast controversy with the LGBT community. Press play to see if the bars are bussin or busted.

Taking on Bia’s Whole Lotta Money hit single , the North Carolina rapper delivers some real life action. and quotes, committed during his life. He actually address the situation in the

freestyle. He even shouts out the West Coast female rapper Bia. The rap CEO is applying major pressure while spitting the Aug 2021 vibes.

