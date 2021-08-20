Bobby Shmurda Has A Special Message For Boosie

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Hot boy Bobby Shmurda responds to the Louisiana Legend, via cell phone. Looks like Boosie is on a mission in New York. Press play for the vibes courtesy of your East coast &

down South musicians. It appears as if Bobby will be performing at the “Boosie Bash”. Boosie Bash is Boosie’s Bday celebration, were we know Da Baby is already confirmed to perform.

Check out the energy amongst the two after hearing what each other had to say. Courtesy of All Urban Central we’ve learned a lot about the friendship between the two.

