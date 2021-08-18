Wild ‘N Out Is Back Back Like Never Before

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

We all grew up on our own favorite tv shows. Now your heart can remain beating again, because is back ! Yes season 16 of Nick Cannon’s Wild Out is out and here.

Press play & peep the updates and exclusives on season 16 . DFW very own Erica Banks will be making her debut on the show. Watch as the ‘No More Parties” creator Coi Leray represent

for the new school generation of artist. After getting the show cancelled you can see for your self that its back with new games, backdrops and more.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: