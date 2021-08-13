Listen: Did You Know Kids That Go To Pre-K 3 & 4 Are More Likely To Go To College?

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Jazze Maxie interviews Manager Nicholy Johnson, M.ED. from Commit about the importance of sending your child to Pre-k 3 & 4. It can help them socially and prepare them for their future. Many families Qualify for FREE pre-k 3 & 4 education. Check out the interview to see if you qualify.

For more information on how to sign your child up for Pre-k 3 & 4 please visit https://commitpartnership.org/advocacy/early-education

Community Calendar – Jazze Talks Sex Education With Veronica Whitehead From NTARUPT

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!