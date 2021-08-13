Community Site
HomeCommunity Site

Listen: Did You Know Kids That Go To Pre-K 3 & 4 Are More Likely To Go To College?

Listen: Did You Know Kids That Go To Pre-K 3 & 4 Are More Likely To Go To College?

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE
Jazze the Radio Chica

Source: iOne

Jazze Maxie interviews Manager Nicholy Johnson, M.ED. from Commit about the importance of sending your child to Pre-k 3 & 4. It can help them socially and prepare them for their future. Many families Qualify for FREE pre-k 3 & 4 education. Check out the interview to see if you qualify.

For more information on how to sign your child up for Pre-k 3 & 4 please visit https://commitpartnership.org/advocacy/early-education

Community Calendar – Jazze Talks Sex Education With Veronica Whitehead From NTARUPT

Michelle Obama Continues To Inspire Higher Education During College Signing Day In Philadelphia
25 photos

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

Commit , early childhood education , Education , Jazze Maxie , Jazze Radio-Chica , Pre-k 3 , Pre-k 4

Videos
Close