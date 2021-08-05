Dallas Native, Kanye West Choir Member ‘Sekend Is Coming For ‘Your Heart’

Check out this dope interview with R&B/Pop artist ‘Sekend’ from right here in the Triple D! Not only was he a student at THE Burklee College of Music, he’s also sang alongside music icons like Jennifer Lopez and Kanye West! Now the rising star is set for Greatness with his newly released single titled “Your Heart.”

On top of his many accolades, the singer/songwriter got his first MAJOR publication with P.Diddy’s network REVOLT TV. You can read the article here!

Now whose ready for storytime?! Watch the full interview with Jazzi Black and ‘Sekend below!

Wanna keep up with ‘Sekend and all his goodness? CLICK HERE TO DISCOVER MORE!

