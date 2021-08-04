Yung Miami Knows Where The Bag At, In Diddy’s Lap!

We love the City Girls and their whole woman empowerment movement! So it’s only right that we applaud our good sis Caresha, also known as Yung Miami, for possibly securing the bag with hip-hop legend P.Diddy!

Speculation went around after a screen record from Yung Miami’s Instagram story hit the Twitter streets. Check it out below!

Of course everyone has their opinions, especially about the 24-year- age difference.. but age ain’t nothing but a number…right? Plus…its Nacho Business anyway!

