Listen: She Represents – Airrious Bailey Owner Of Dallas Lash Academy Talks About Her Business And More!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Jazze Maxie recently got a chance to speak with the owner of Dallas Lash Academy Airrious Bailey about her business, the Barber & Beauty Conference and more. Mrs. Bailey also talks about why it’s important for her to give back to the community with her Fresh Start Foundation. Check out the interview:

For more information about the Dallas Lash Academy and the services they offer, please click here https://www.dallaslashacademy.com/

Listen: PR Expert Tina Rogers-Mallett She Represents Feature With Jazze Radio-Chica!

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!