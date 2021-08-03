She REPRESENTS
Listen: She Represents – Airrious Bailey Owner Of Dallas Lash Academy Talks About Her Business And More!

Jazze Maxie recently got a chance to speak with the owner of Dallas Lash Academy Airrious Bailey about her business, the Barber & Beauty Conference and more. Mrs. Bailey also talks about why it’s important for her to give back to the community with her Fresh Start Foundation. Check out the interview:

For more information about the Dallas Lash Academy and the services they offer, please click here https://www.dallaslashacademy.com/

