Listen: PR Expert Tina Rogers-Mallett She Represents Feature With Jazze Radio-Chica!

Jazze Maxie recently interviewed PR Expert and Owner of Mallett Marketing And Solutions LLC Tina Rogers Mallett for She Represents. Tina talks about why she got in the business, what type of clientele she represents and why it’s important for her to give back to the community.

You can find out more about Mallett Marketing And Solutions LLC by clicking here https://www.instagram.com/mallettmarketingsolutionsllc/?hl=en

