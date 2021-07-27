Listen: Courtney Caldwell Co-Founder Of ShearShare Talks About Being The HairBNB Of The Beauty Industry With Jazze Radio-Chica!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Jazze Maxie speaks with the Co-Founder of ShearShare Courtney Caldwell about her APP and how its the HairBNB of the beauty industry. Man stylist do not hair their own space and do not want to be locked into a certain location. This is where ShearShare comes in, you can rent a space for a day, week or as needed. You can find out more information about ShearShare here https://shearshare.com/shearshare-lp/?gclid=Cj0KCQjw3f6HBhDHARIsAD_i3D87wZOS6eq_qDy3A_A0_v9vMSxncj5F_VutdaBOJFRV6jWeLVBr-_saAp4yEALw_wcB

Listen: PR Expert Tina Rogers-Mallett She Represents Feature With Jazze Radio-Chica!

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!