She Represents - Interviews
HomeShe Represents - Interviews

Listen: Courtney Caldwell Co-Founder Of ShearShare Talks About Being The HairBNB Of The Beauty Industry With Jazze Radio-Chica!

Listen: Courtney Caldwell Co-Founder Of ShearShare Talks About Being The HairBNB Of The Beauty Industry With Jazze Radio-Chica!

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE
Jazze the Radio Chica

Source: iOne

Jazze Maxie speaks with the Co-Founder of ShearShare Courtney Caldwell about her APP and how its the HairBNB of the beauty industry. Man stylist do not hair their own space and do not want to be locked into a certain location. This is where ShearShare comes in, you can rent a space for a day, week or as needed. You can find out more information about ShearShare here https://shearshare.com/shearshare-lp/?gclid=Cj0KCQjw3f6HBhDHARIsAD_i3D87wZOS6eq_qDy3A_A0_v9vMSxncj5F_VutdaBOJFRV6jWeLVBr-_saAp4yEALw_wcB

Listen: PR Expert Tina Rogers-Mallett She Represents Feature With Jazze Radio-Chica!

She Represents: Highlighting Women In The DFW (VIDEOS)
Jazze
35 photos

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

beauty , Courtney Caldwell , DALLAS WEEKLY , HairBNB , Jazze Maxie , Jazze Radio-Chica , salon , she represents , ShearShare

Videos
Close