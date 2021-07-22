Bees in the Trap

Now usually when someone mentions bees, unless you’re a beekeeper, most people are quick to react “accordingly”.

This time however, they weren’t trying to attack you mid-selfie or busy helping flowers and plants grow through pollination. Instead, they were looking for a sip of something cool to refresh their hot bug summer.

Yes, you read that right. There’s this VIRAL video of two bees unscrewing a bottle cap, and it’s pretty dope! According to ViralHog, the video was filmed in Brazil’s Sao Paulo. In their native tongue of Portuguese, the director of this unBEElievable video said in an interview, “The video was recorded during my lunch break from work. I got a soda from a customer but soon the bees stole it.”

The caption reads “The bees teamed up to steal my soda.” Then she says “and they will do it. Look, so smooth.”

