Listen: Artist Jess Garland Talks About Her New Film Harp & Sol And More With Jazze Radio-Chica!

Jazze the Radio Chica

Source: iOne

Jazze Radio-Chica got a chance to interview Jess Garland a singer, songwriter, film-maker and executive producer and director. She has a new film she just released called, “Harp & Sol” honoring the lives and land affected by environmental racism by uplifting the voices of communities and organizations led by black women.

Jazze
