Looks like the Fathers Day Holiday 2021, took the Louisiana legend by storm. Press play to see who made Boosie very emotional during his day of appreciation as a father. What made Boosie so emotional can be viewed above. The Candid moments meant a lot to the legend himself, he even thanked them personally.

