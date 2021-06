The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Just incase you missed, or even never seen two humble rappers who’ve changed the game link up, press play. Watch the vibes as Da Baby and Drake run across each other backstage

at the 2021 Bill Board Awards. Also, check out the drip, of choice per each artist. The vibes could possibly hint off a possible future collab.

