The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Aye check out Lil Yachty live from the trap with Karlous , DC Young Fly , of the 85 South Show. Lets hear about a 20 million dollar story for the record books. Real life stories and situations

are about to unfold right in front of you . Watch as Dc Young kick off the flows early in the session. Its been a minute since we seen Dc and Lil Boat on the big screen following How High 2.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: