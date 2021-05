The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Looks like one of the spring anthems of 2021, finally has visuals. Coi Leray whips out the candles and vibes at the same time with her a co host. The personality of this rising star shines through her debut single . The No More Parties Remix video is here for your entertainment. Press play for the action.

