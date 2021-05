The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It looks like Big Draco is back like he never left. Back on the scene ready to go viral again. The “She Make It Clap” video was actually shot by Dallas Texas native ” @SteadiCamJazz “. Big Soulja aka Big Draco had another easy internet craze, when he added the old “Crank dat” dance move within the 2021 single & dance vibes.

